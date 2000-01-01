Students from Anamosa schools recreated iconic Grant Wood paintings, which are now on display along the fence line behind the Grant Wood Art Gallery. The property belongs to Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative. The biography of each artist is also displayed. (Photos by Kim Brooks)

The Anamosa Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting with the Grant Wood Gallery board members during their business after-hours event on April 26. The gallery was established in 1977, and recently underwent a major renovation. Gallery board members include Bill Sperfslage (cutting the ribbon), Mike Dearborn, Randy Day, Dick Dearborn, Cecilia Hatcher, Mary Hildebrandt, Jamie Cavey, Jon Zirkelbach, Rebecca Vernon, and Jennifer Beall.

During the business after-hours event, gallery board members Bill Sperfslage and Randy Day revealed a painting by Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate Jason Christensen. The artwork, which measures 4-by-8 feet, depicts the Stone City Art Colony that Grant Wood started in the early 1930s. Christensen used two small black and white photographs as inspiration. He also went to great lengths to learn about the artist Grant Wood. Sperfslage is seen here talking with Anamosa high school seniors about the piece, Mark Davidson, Meena Rathje, Ashlyn Fortune and Amelia Matthess.

Each month, the Grant Wood Art Gallery will feature work from a local artist. The chosen artist for the month of May is John Null of Scotch Grove. Null has painted several pieces depicting scenes of Jones County, including Ely’s Stone Bridge and Mon Maq Dam. Null was on hand during the grand re-opening on April 28.