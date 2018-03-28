Gov. Reynolds highlights Rural Iowa Initiative

Published by admin on Wed, 03/28/2018 - 10:36am
“Working together” was the theme of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg’s visit to Jones County on March 22.
The team stopped at McOtto’s restaurant to visit with constituents as part of Reynolds’ “Unleashing Opportunity” tour across Iowa. Those opportunities include expanding the workforce, providing real tax relief, improving healthcare, and combat addiction.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!