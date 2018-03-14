Goodyear, Gray make All-State; MHS gets 27 ‘ones’

Two Monticello High School individual speech students, Olivia Goodyear and Chloe Gray, earned All-State nominations as a result of the State Individual Speech Contest Saturday, March 10 at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School.

Goodyear was nominated in the Expository Address division, and Gray earned hers for Literary Program.

Both will perform at the All-State Individual Speech Festival Monday, March 26 at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.