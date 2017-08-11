Goldsmith’s love of learning leads to teaching career

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

A love of school led to a career in teaching for Monticello Middle School science and health teacher Sarah Goldsmith.

Having been with the MCSD for eight years, Goldsmith now teaches seventh grade science and seventh and eighth grade health. But that is just the beginning of the many hats she wears.