GJCF concerts go off without hitch

Heat and rain seemed to be the theme at the 2017 Great Jones County Fair in Monticello; however, four nights of outstanding music brought in crowds of people.

“We didn’t dodge a bullet,” said GJCF Manager John Harms, “we dodge bullets.”

The GJCF is known as the “Best Five Days of Summer.” Rain was forecasted for pretty much every day of the fair this year.

While the rain caused several event cancelations during the day, Harms said they were very fortunate to be able to kick off every concert on time, without delays.