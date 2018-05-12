GJCF added to Hootie and the Blowfish anniversary tour

The Great Jones County Fair is excited to announce its final night of concert entertainment for the 2019 season.

Hootie and the Blowfish with special guest Barenaked Ladies will be performing on Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. on the fair’s website.

Next summer marks the 25th anniversary of Hootie’s most popular album release, “Cracked Rear View.” That album brought about such iconic hits as “Hold My Hand, “Let Her Cry,” “Only Wanna Be With You,” and “Running From an Angel.”