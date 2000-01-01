

Bryce Fore (left) chases Mason McAtee in a game of tag during Shannon’s Fun Day. Both are first-graders.



Preschooler Greyson Hinrichs (front) checks out his painted face during Fun Day at Shannon. Looking on is Roz Russ.



Zipping down the inflatable slide during Fun Day at Shannon School is kindergartener Mason Gibbs.



Second graders Laila Atkinson and Nicholas Schrader play a game of freeze tag using swimming-pool noodles. (Photos by Kim Brooks & Pete Temple)



Jack Lambert, Tait Luensman, and Lucas Foust, all fourth graders, work at passing a hula-hoop from one person to the other without breaking the circle.



Fourth graders enjoy Fun Day on May 25 as the school year winds down. Carpenter School kids went to the fairgrounds/city park to play a variety of games. Here, Talyn Smith, Landon Norton, Lexi Gaal, Noah Hammerand-Minnihan, and JoAnna Patterson play a game of tic-tac-toe using hula-hoops on the ground.