Freese seeks to inform public with Eagle project

Fourteen-year-old Keegan Freese of Monticello just finished his last year of middle school, and already he’s looking ahead to the future.

Freese is working hard to complete his Eagle Scout project by the end of 2017. While most Boy Scouts earn their Eagle Scout Award by the end of their high school career, Freese knows his high school years will get busy. So, he has his mind set on earning the prestigious award before the end of his freshman year.