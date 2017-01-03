Forum centers on issues with collective bargaining

Three employees (Justin Kracht, Tammy Luchtenburg, and Pat Fowler) with the Anamosa State Penitentiary were present, along with a room full of others, at the Feb. 24 Jones County economic Development legislative forum in Anamosa.

The prison guards, department of corrections employees, pressed the four legislators (Sens. Dan Zumbach and Tod Bowman and Reps. Andy McKean and Lee Hein) as to why they were not considered part of the “public safety” grouping when the collective bargaining bill was passed and signed into law two weeks ago.