Forming bonds with her students aids in Adams’ teaching career

Published by admin on Wed, 02/14/2018 - 10:16am
Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.
Her “soft spot” for children is why Erin Adams became a teacher.
The Monticello fifth grade teacher has led by example.
“My grandma was a third-grade teacher; my third-grade teacher,” shared Adams. “And we used to play school.” She said those experiences opened her eyes to a career in education.
