Forming bonds with her students aids in Adams’ teaching career

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

Her “soft spot” for children is why Erin Adams became a teacher.

The Monticello fifth grade teacher has led by example.

“My grandma was a third-grade teacher; my third-grade teacher,” shared Adams. “And we used to play school.” She said those experiences opened her eyes to a career in education.