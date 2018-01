The Monticello Fire Department was dispatched to rural Prairieburg on Frozen Hill Road in the middle of the night, Jan. 1-2, in below zero temperatures to assist the Prairieburg FD with a house fire. The fire was caused by the homeowner heating his frozen pipes. Assisting at the scene were Anamosa FD, Central City FD, Coggon FD, and Alburnett FD. (Photo by Mark Spensley)