Final issue of “Wapsipinicon Almanac” released

“The ‘Wapsipinicon Almanac’ jumped from a canoe onto dry ground in May of 1988, and I’ve decided it’s time for it to slip back into the current and course its ways downstream. It’s been an interesting journey, and I can’t think of anything else I’d have preferred giving time to in the last 30 years.”

Those are Tim Fay’s departing words as he just completed his 25th and final volume of the acclaimed “Wapsipinicon Almanac.”