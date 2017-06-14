Fields of opportunities

Published by admin on Wed, 06/14/2017 - 11:14am
The difference is remarkable.
The Jaycee/Kleinow Ball Diamonds Renovation Project, which began in 2013, has resulted in the kind of youth ballpark area in which Monticello can take pride.
It couldn’t have happened without a whole lot of work, and a whole lot of money.
Much of the work – and the money – came from Bud and Georgia Johnson. They donated $90,000 to the project, as well as an additional $100,000 combined through MinnTex Citrus and the Eastern Iowa Sports Facility.
