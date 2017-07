2017 GJCF royalty take a turn on the treadmills at the JRMC marathon booth inside the Berndes Center at the fair. From left is Queen Shay Stephen and Princess Lauren Von Behren. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



GJCF Manager John Harms and JRMC CEO Eric Briesemeister kick off the hospital’s five-day marathon on July 19. Participants took turns walking/running for 15 minutes during the fair to rake in enough miles to equal a marathon (26). (Photo submitted)