Facilities Committee narrows it down

Published by admin on Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:54am
The future of the Monticello Community School District was in the hands, and minds, of the School Facilities Committee last week as they came to a consensus on the concept of a central campus for grades preK-12, all on the current high school site.
During their April 4 meeting at the district office, the committee was in approval of a two-phase master plan, with two opportunities to bond.
