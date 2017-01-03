Façade collapses on Stone Bridge

Published by admin on Wed, 03/01/2017 - 9:50am
Last week, the Jones County Engineer’s Office posted a weight limit of 10 tons on the historic Ely’s Stone Bridge outside of Monticello. The action was necessary following the collapse of part of the northwest wall of the bridge.
Stone Bridge was built in 1893.
“The load limit was posted to prevent heavy trucks from causing damage to the concrete slab above the bridge,” explained County Engineer Derek Snead.
