Engineer outlines county road program

County Engineer Derek Snead and Assistant Engineer Todd Postel presented the Secondary Road Five-Year Construction Program during the public hearing that was held Dec. 19.

The evening meeting was scheduled to allow residents to attend.

Each year highlighted, Snead explained, is recognized as the accomplishment year for the proposed projects. He said the projects are defined based on funding available, and the cost associated with the projects. Anything over $90,000 has to let either locally or through the DOT.