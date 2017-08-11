Engineer backs out of Stone Bridge work

During the Oct. 31 Jones County Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Joe Oswald reported on the recent work at Stone Bridge near Monticello.

Rogers Concrete was out early last week to replace the concrete where it washed out on the bridge. However, Oswald said the rest of the project is on hold due to the engineer resigning from the project.

VJ Engineering was hired to oversee the project into the winter, consisting of pouring curbing along the sides of the bridge to keep water from running off, ultimately known to cause the stone façade to fall off as well.