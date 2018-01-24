Eleven MHS groups qualify for state speech

Eleven Monticello groups earned Division I ratings as Monticello High School hosted the District Large Group Speech Contest Saturday, Jan. 20.

Those who received the “I” rating qualified for the State Large Group Speech Contest, to be held Feb. 3 at Linn-Mar.

Receiving a “I” rating:

Radio Broadcast – Rylee Bauer, Jaelynn Kraus, Rachel Nelson and Nicole Porter.

Musical Theatre, “Little Shop of Horrors” – Marisa Braford, Courtney Campbell, Jeff Carlson, Makayla Coffey, Olivia Goodyear, Presley Tapken and Kiley Wall.