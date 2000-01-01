An electrical fire was reported mid-morning on June 8 above La Belle Boutique in downtown Monticello. Businesses and residents throughout the block on E. First Street reported lights flickering on and off causing them to contact Alliant Energy, who later showed up on scene. The Monticello Police and Fire departments were also called. The MFD entered the building to assess the situation. Smoke was reported inside the three apartments above La Belle. Fire Chief Don McCarthy and firefighter Nick Kahler stand below the deck as firefighter Jeremy Bell enters the apartments with a ladder. (Photo by Kim Brooks)