Eastburn feels at home teaching in the classroom

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

Over the past 20-plus years, Ben Eastburn has been involved in educating youth in one way or another. Whether as mentor, teacher, or coach, he still enjoys the students as they “solve mysteries” in Eastburn’s math classes.

“Since 1987, I was in education in one form or another,” he said.