Driver’s BAC shows .457

The driver of a Jan. 25 one-vehicle accident was found to be heavily intoxicated.

The Monticello Police Department released the accident report, which took place at 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of W. Second Street and N. Walnut Street in Monticello.

Brandon Michael Galloway, 33 of Monticello was driving a 2003 Ford F150 SuperCrew Cab when he lost control after turning from Second Street onto Walnut Street. Galloway drove up a snow bank and struck a tree, causing his vehicle to roll over onto its passenger side.