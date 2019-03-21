Driver’s BAC shows .457

Published by admin on Thu, 03/21/2019 - 9:11am
The driver of a Jan. 25 one-vehicle accident was found to be heavily intoxicated.
The Monticello Police Department released the accident report, which took place at 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of W. Second Street and N. Walnut Street in Monticello.
Brandon Michael Galloway, 33 of Monticello was driving a 2003 Ford F150 SuperCrew Cab when he lost control after turning from Second Street onto Walnut Street. Galloway drove up a snow bank and struck a tree, causing his vehicle to roll over onto its passenger side.
