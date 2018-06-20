Directors update board about their programs

Four program directors within the Monticello Community School District updated board members on their departments during a work session/special meeting of the Monticello School Board June 13.

Food service director Pat Kelly spoke about a variety of items. The food service program had a review done by the USDA in January 2018, and received 15 commendations and were recommended four corrective actions. He discussed the summer feeding program, which he said has had a high of 46 students attend and a low of 24 so far.