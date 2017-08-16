Deutmeyer presents option for joint law enforcement facility

Mike Deutmeyer with Weber Stone Co. in Stone City spoke at the Aug. 8 Jones County Supervisors meeting regarding an idea that would bring the Sheriff’s Department/Dispatch and Anamosa Police Department together under one roof.

Deutmeyer said he wanted to merely start a conversation about building a new law enforcement center in Anamosa.

“It’s been talked about in the past,” he said. “But facilities (Sheriff and APD) could definitely benefit from one building.”