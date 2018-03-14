Dedicated Starlighters volunteers to lead acting class

Starlighters II Theatre is bringing a piece of the long-running community theater back to Monticello.

Dedicated Starlighters’ leaders Bob Furino and Jan Cratsenberg are teaching adult acting classes in Monticello, utilizing the Community Building, the original home of Starlighters II.

“Home sweet home,” said Furino, recalling fond memories of his initial start with Starlighters in the mid-1970s. “Monticello has always been good to us.”