

Another Monticello Miracle Family who made an appearance at the MHS Dance Marathon was Jill and Mike McDermott with their son Blake. Their children (Blake and Morgan) have Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS).



MHS and UNI students shake up the dance floor during the Feb. 24 Dance Marathon.



MHS associates Sarah Domer-Sleep and Nikki Kraus dance with Zach Bollwitt. Bollwitt has Angelman Syndrome (AS). Zach’s mom, Wendy, thanked the school district for their support. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



MHS held its first Dance Marathon, parting with the University of Northern Iowa, to help raise money for the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. The group raised $2,700 and held a dance at the high school on Feb. 24 from 7-11 p.m. They heard from three local miracle families who have used the UIHC’s services. Here, students pose for a picture with the Moestchen kids (Logan, Lily and Ava).