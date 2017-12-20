Covel pleads not guilty

On Dec. 11, April Covel of Monticello was arraigned on charges of homicide by vehicle while under the influence and involuntary manslaughter stemming from a March 8, 2017 accident in Monticello. The accident resulted in the death of 8-year-old Cassandra Rieken, also of Monticello.

Covel pleaded not guilty to both charges. She will face a jury trial on Tuesday, Feb. 13.