Couple prepares for deployment with baby at home

After graduating from Monticello High School in 2009, Kristina (Burnett) Pace did what many high school graduates do… She went on to college. But, half way through her first semester, she quickly realized this was not the path for her.

“I found out the military would pay for my college and give me great benefits and also allow me to travel,” shared Pace.

She has currently been in the U.S. Army for eight years now, gearing up for her second deployment back to Afghanistan.