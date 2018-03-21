County sets FY 2019 budget, approves salaries

Published by admin on Wed, 03/21/2018 - 9:01am
While the Jones County Supervisors approved the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2019 county budget, approval of elected officials’ salaries was met with some contention.
Prior to the March 13 board meeting, the board hashed out and discussed the Compensation Board’s recommendation for the salaries of elected officials, which was a 4 percent increase across the board.
