County reviews proposed salary increases

During the Feb. 12 Jones County Supervisor meeting, the board carried out several items in relation to the proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget.

It took three motions and three votes before the board settled on the Compensation Board’s FY 2020 salary increase recommendations.

Back in December, the Comp Board recommended a 4.5 percent increase across the board for all county elected officials.

The supervisors’ first motion to accept the Comp Board’s recommendation as is failed 1-4. Supervisor Wayne Manternach was the only “yes” vote.