County prepares for overall facilities assessment

Published by admin on Wed, 03/28/2018 - 10:31am
Two architecture and engineering firms in Eastern Iowa met with the Jones County Supervisors to assist the county in conducting a facilities assessment of county property.
Shive-Hattery and Martin Gardner were both present at the March 20 board meeting, with representatives from both highlighting their experience in front of the board. Both companies outlined what needs they saw after having physically toured the courthouse and other county facilities.
