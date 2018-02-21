County goes back and forth on salaries, funding

Published by admin on Wed, 02/21/2018 - 10:55am
After holding off a week on proposing salary increases for county department heads, the Jones County Supervisors decided to hold off again for at least another week.
Those departments on hold include department heads with staff supervision (JETS director, Secondary Roads engineer, Conservation director, Mental Health director, and Senior Dining director), as well as department heads with no staff supervision (Environmental Health administrator, Veterans Affairs administrator, Public Health coordinator, IT coordinator, and GIS coordinator).
