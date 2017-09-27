County formally turns down sale of dam

Over the past few months, the Jones County Board of Supervisors have discussed amongst themselves and offered opportunities for the public to share their thoughts on the future of the Mon Maq Dam in Monticello. During the Sept. 19 board meeting, the board took unanimous action against considering the sale of the dam for private or non-profit ownership.

Supervisor Joe Oswald complimented the effort and excitement out there in saving the dam, but admitted he had some reservations in selling the structure.