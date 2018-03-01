County Comp Board recommends 4 percent increase

After the Jones County Compensation Board met on Dec. 19 to review elected officials’ FY 2019 salaries (July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019), they recommended the following to the Jones County Supervisors:

• County Attorney, a recommended 4 percent increase from $93,529.86 to $97,271.05 (a difference of $3,741.19)

• Sheriff, a recommended 4 percent increase from $83,211.10 to $86,539.54 (a difference of $3,328.44)

• County Auditor, a recommended 4 percent increase from $64,491.98 to $67,071.66 (a difference of 2,579.68)