Council proceeds with street repairs

Due to concern over the City of Monticello’s brick streets, the city council approved four bid packages for various street projects, but chose to hold off on doing any work to improve the brick streets.

The following bid packages were awarded to contractors:

• Installation of curb/gutter, sidewalk, and rehab of intake at the northwest corner of the intersection of E. Oak Street/Highway 38 to Park Boulevard. Also rehab of the entire intersection at W. Grand Street/S. Walnut Street.

This package was awarded to Accent Construction for $31,393.75.