Council orders plans, notice to bidders for N. Sycamore St.

As the Monticello City Council approved a Resolution of Necessity and ordered plans/specs for the N. Sycamore St. reconstruction project, several residents impacted by the project were, again, present to speak their mind.

Kay Eilers asked why the city was OK with removing 60-plus trees, young and old, from residents’ property, citing state code. The council clarified that those trees are not on private property, but lie within the city’s right of way, which is maintained by the property owners.