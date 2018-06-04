Council looks at improvements to city facilities

Published by admin on Fri, 04/06/2018 - 11:57am
Improving city facilities seemed to be the theme of the April 2 Monticello City Council meeting.
The council approved various projects associated with the Berndes Center, wastewater facility, and city ball diamonds.
The city will accept bids related to improvements and/or repairs to the HVAC system inside the Berndes Center. Trint Adams with Next Generation Plumbing & Heating inspected the current HVAC system and found some issues related to the heating and cooling units, both the supply and return mechanisms.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!