Council looks at improvements to city facilities

Improving city facilities seemed to be the theme of the April 2 Monticello City Council meeting.

The council approved various projects associated with the Berndes Center, wastewater facility, and city ball diamonds.

The city will accept bids related to improvements and/or repairs to the HVAC system inside the Berndes Center. Trint Adams with Next Generation Plumbing & Heating inspected the current HVAC system and found some issues related to the heating and cooling units, both the supply and return mechanisms.