Council awards bid on N. Sycamore St. project

Published by admin on Thu, 03/21/2019 - 9:47am
Some unsuspecting news concerning the sanitary sewer underneath a couple of blocks of N. Sycamore Street prompted some mixed feelings in moving forward with the street reconstruction project.
During the March 18 Monticello City Council meeting, the council held a public hearing on the project plans/specs and cost estimate, but also award the contract to the lowest bidder.
