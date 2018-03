Deanna (Dee) Cook, a nurse from UnityPoint Health–Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) was recently named to the Iowa Nurses Association list of 100 Great Iowa Nurses for 2018. Cook has been a nurse for over 30 years and is currently Chief Nursing Officer at JRMC.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today