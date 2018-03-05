Cook’s college, professional experience leads to teaching

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

Monticello High School business teacher Amanda Cook has a lot on her plate. In her third year with the school district, Cook not only teaches a wide variety of business and marketing classes, but is the BPA (Business Professionals of America) advisor, which includes empowering students to further their interests in the business world.