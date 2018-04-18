Contracts approved on second motion

A motion to accept the certified, non-certified and administrative contracts for the 2018-19 school year was approved by the Monticello School Board during the board’s work session/special meeting April 11.

That motion was not the first one offered on the topic, however. Board member Dave Melchert presented a motion to approve all of the contracts, “with the exception of the AD (Activities Director) and SAM (School Administrative Manager) positions,” both of which are held by Tim Lambert.