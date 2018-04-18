Contracts approved on second motion

Published by admin on Wed, 04/18/2018 - 4:04pm
A motion to accept the certified, non-certified and administrative contracts for the 2018-19 school year was approved by the Monticello School Board during the board’s work session/special meeting April 11.
That motion was not the first one offered on the topic, however. Board member Dave Melchert presented a motion to approve all of the contracts, “with the exception of the AD (Activities Director) and SAM (School Administrative Manager) positions,” both of which are held by Tim Lambert.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!