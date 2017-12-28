Conservation sees lake restoration take shape

The Central Park Lake project is taking shape.

During a recent interview with the Monticello Express, Jones County Conservation Director Brad Mormann shared several items that are being crossed off the list in terms of the complete lake dredging project.

The physical work began in November, with the contractor, PCI, preferring to start during the winter months.

“They showed up with their equipment and got to work,” Mormann said.

Initial work included clearing off the vegetation that grew on the lakebed after it dried up.