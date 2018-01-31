Congressman Blum tours MVEC

Congressman Rod Blum stopped in Jones County on Jan. 25 to visit with employees and tour Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative.

The Anamosa-based company was proud to tout their new high-speed fiber Internet, MVlink.

“There was a shortage, a void in the area,” shared Jeremy Richert, COO, in reference to the need for rural broadband. “Twenty percent of our customers had no access to Internet.”

MVEC expanded its smart grid network to offer such services to their customers throughout their four-county area.