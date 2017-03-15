Confirmation class learns about Muslims firsthand

The confirmation class at First Presbyterian Church in Monticello recently dove into what it means to be a Muslim living in the United States.

Twenty-six-year-old Reema Ajram from Cedar Rapids met with the eight confirmands (in grades eighth and ninth), as well as the church’s pastor, Rev. Emory Gillespie. Ajram and Gillespie knew each other prior.

Gillespie said she asked the confirmation class what they would like to learn more about.

“They said they enjoyed learning about our neighbors and different faiths,” said Gillespie.