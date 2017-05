A large crowd on a sunny but windy day watches the Concert on the Green.



Hayley Manternach plays clarinet during the Concert on the Green outside Regions Bank in Monticello.



Among those participating in the Monticello grade 7-8 band at the annual Concert on the Green May 16 are saxophone player Jonathan Range (left) and Kacie Rickels, and Saqua Werling (back). (Photos by Pete Temple)