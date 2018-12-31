Comp Board recommends 4.5 percent increase for elected officials

A 4.5 percent across-the-board salary increase was recommended and approved by the Jones County Compensation Board during the Dec. 19 meeting for county elected officials.

During their morning schedule, the board met with the following elected officials to hear brief presentations regarding their duties of their respective offices:

• Sheri Jones, recorder

• Phil Parsons, county attorney; and Kris Lyons, assistant county attorney

• Janine Sulzner, auditor

• Amy Picray, treasurer

• Greg Graver, sheriff