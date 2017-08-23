Community takes part in historical solar eclipse

It’s been 99 years since the last total solar eclipse crossed the United States from the West Coast to the East Coast.

On Aug. 21, the Midwest, or Iowa to be specific, meteorologists anticipated that the moon would cover 87-96 percent the sun during the peak totality time, roughly 1:12 p.m. Partial totality, meaning the time before and after the moon completely covered the sun, began in Eastern Iowa around 11:45 a.m. The eclipse was expected to end in Iowa around 2:36 p.m.