Coalition honors dedicated volunteers, members

Published by admin on Wed, 11/15/2017 - 10:33am
The Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition recently acknowledged several of its members for their dedication and volunteer efforts in promoting the mission of the Coalition.
The following is a summary of why these members were honored:
Sabrina Rogers
Rogers runs her own therapy business in Anamosa: Health Hope Harmony, LLC.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!