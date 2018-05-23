City moves on new recycling contract, forms committee on residential sanitation

Published by admin on Wed, 05/23/2018 - 1:00pm
The City of Monticello is moving closer toward a new contract for recycling, putting on hold any decisions regarding residential sanitation pick up.
During the May 21 council meeting, the council discussed, at length, bids City Administrator Doug Herman received from Roling Sanitation and Republic Services for both recycling and garbage services. The council voted to proceed with Republic for recycling services throughout the city.
