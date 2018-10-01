City, MEMT share in cost for EMT training

The City of Monticello is working with the MEMT (Monticello Emergency Medical Team) to assist candidates wishing to take part in the EMT training to then serve on the Monticello Ambulance Service.

During the Jan. 3 city council meeting, the council approved a cost-share program with MEMT. The trainee would cover $235 of the cost, with the city and MEMT sharing the remaining $1,668 of the total $1,903.